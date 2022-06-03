Evercore ISI Trims AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Target Price to $165.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 873,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

