Evercore ISI Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $65.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 1,989,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,738. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

