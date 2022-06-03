Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 153,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,018. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 3,615.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evogene by 51.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 120.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

