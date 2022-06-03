Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

