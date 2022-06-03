Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of ADRZY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Andritz has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

