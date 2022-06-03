ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.23. ExlService posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30. ExlService has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $154.98.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $51,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.