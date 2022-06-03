Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.60.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $134.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.13. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,146 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,117,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

