Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 253.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 106.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 72,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

