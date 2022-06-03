Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Critical Review

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NCS Multistage has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NCS Multistage and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $118.50 million 0.81 -$4.73 million ($1.23) -32.40 Expro Group $825.76 million 1.83 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.11

NCS Multistage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage -2.22% -6.37% -5.02% Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NCS Multistage and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Expro Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Expro Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Summary

Expro Group beats NCS Multistage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage (Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products. The company also provides tracer diagnostics services for well completion and reservoir characterization that utilize downhole chemical and radioactive tracers. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

