Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

