F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FFIV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.39. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

