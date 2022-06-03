F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FFIV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.39. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $249.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.