FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

NYSE FDS traded up $9.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $384.51. The company had a trading volume of 179,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,168. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $319.65 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.85 and its 200 day moving average is $426.74.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

