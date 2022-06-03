Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Declares $7.85 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 7.85 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $943.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $861.00 and a 1 year high of $1,156.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.73.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)
