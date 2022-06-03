Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £135.93 ($171.97).

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($164.47) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from £132.60 ($167.76) to GBX 9,960 ($126.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,312 ($117.81) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,867.67 and a 200-day moving average of £111.50. The company has a market capitalization of £20.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,892 ($112.50) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($172.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

