Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £135.93 ($171.97).
FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($164.47) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from £132.60 ($167.76) to GBX 9,960 ($126.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,312 ($117.81) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,867.67 and a 200-day moving average of £111.50. The company has a market capitalization of £20.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,892 ($112.50) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($172.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
