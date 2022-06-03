Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.10.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE opened at $197.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.07. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

