Financial Comparison: Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) versus Its Peers

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) is one of 259 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Adagio Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adagio Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Adagio Therapeutics Competitors 1682 5802 11437 210 2.53

Adagio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 360.32%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 113.12%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A -$226.79 million -1.10 Adagio Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.02

Adagio Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics. Adagio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09% Adagio Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.18% -67.40% -30.70%

Summary

Adagio Therapeutics rivals beat Adagio Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Adagio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

