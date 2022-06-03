Financial Comparison: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) versus Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRC and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03% Pacific Ventures Group -13.85% N/A -74.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRC and Pacific Ventures Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 9.33 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group $41.99 million 0.10 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Pacific Ventures Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRC and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 80.66%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Summary

BRC beats Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and redistributes dry goods, frozen foods, disposables, and janitorial products, as well as sells dairy products. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

