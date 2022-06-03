Financial Review: Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) versus Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gecina has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gecina and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 3 6 0 2.67 Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gecina currently has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Gecina.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and Office Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $725.68 million N/A $1.00 billion N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $576.48 million 1.78 -$8.18 million ($1.23) -17.19

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust -10.26% -3.97% -1.41%

Summary

Gecina beats Office Properties Income Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina (Get Rating)

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

