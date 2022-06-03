Financial Survey: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00 Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 36.54% 10.56% 9.36% Vista Energy 8.24% 11.17% 3.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 11.82 $50.28 million $1.53 20.58 Vista Energy $652.19 million 1.22 $50.65 million $0.64 14.08

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Vista Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Vista Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vista Energy (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.