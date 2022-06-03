Financial Survey: C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) & Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and C-Bond Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.80%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance -100.60% -3.53% -1.58% C-Bond Systems -227.55% N/A -272.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $16.75 million 3.12 -$1.92 million ($5.59) -3.45 C-Bond Systems $1.48 million 2.50 -$7.14 million ($0.03) -0.43

Logan Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. Logan Ridge Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C-Bond Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $50 million and enterprise value less than $250 million. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About C-Bond Systems (Get Rating)

C-Bond Systems, Inc., a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company also distributes MB-10 disinfectant tablets to dealerships, global distribution, service providers, and transportation detailing, as well as automotive, trucking, RV, rental agencies, service vehicles, mass transit, golf carts, aviation, train, and marine. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

