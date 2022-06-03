Financial Survey: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Mandom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 17.62 $220.78 million N/A N/A Mandom $752.29 million 0.75 $40.89 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Olaplex and Mandom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 0 11 1 3.08 Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $29.62, suggesting a potential upside of 82.25%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Mandom.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Mandom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Mandom N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats Mandom on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Mandom (Get Rating)

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

