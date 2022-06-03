Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FINGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. Finning International has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

