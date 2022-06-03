First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

