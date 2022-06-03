First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,869. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

