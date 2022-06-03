First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce $127.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.19 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $117.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $516.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.06 million to $523.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $562.55 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $595.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,188,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

