First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) PT Lowered to $21.50 at Hovde Group

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Hovde Group to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

FNWB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

