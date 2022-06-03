First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.39.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

