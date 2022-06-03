Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) CEO Sells $1,751,640.00 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FLO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 2,104,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

