Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 76,517 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,709. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 5,304.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 694,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

