Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

