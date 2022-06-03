Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.