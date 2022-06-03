FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

FTCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.11 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $410.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,757,357 shares in the company, valued at $99,648,695.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 867,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,845.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 871.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 275,445 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

