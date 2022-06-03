FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.74. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

