FUJIFILM Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIY opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

