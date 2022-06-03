FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Shares of GAMB opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $280.62 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.