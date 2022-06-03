FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $280.62 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 24.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.