FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Harbour Energy plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.