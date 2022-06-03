FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at C$569,880.72. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,702.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

