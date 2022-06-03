FY2022 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.06%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

