FY2022 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Raised by Analyst

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

DCI stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after buying an additional 382,409 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $209,569,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

