FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.91). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.36 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

