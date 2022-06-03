FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnQuest in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
About EnQuest (Get Rating)
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
