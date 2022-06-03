FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Decreased by Analyst

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EnQuest in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

