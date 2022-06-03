FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Cut by Analyst (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.