FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
