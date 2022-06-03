FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

NYSE SLF opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 439,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 213,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.