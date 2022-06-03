FY2023 EPS Estimates for MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Cut by Analyst

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.38. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About MonotaRO (Get Rating)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.