FY2023 EPS Estimates for Offerpad Solutions Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.69.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.11 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

