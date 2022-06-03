FY2024 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Olympus has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Olympus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.