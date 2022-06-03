FY2024 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Olympus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olympus (OCPNY)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.