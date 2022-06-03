FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

