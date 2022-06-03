FY2025 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered by Analyst

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.48.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
